Thrissur bank fraud case: ED conducts raid at Karuvannur Service Co-Op Bank1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 12:19 PM IST
As per reports, about ₹104 crores of alleged fraud was reported in Karuvannur Service Co-Op Bank Ltd.
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at Karuvannur Service Co-Op Bank on 10 August and a few other locations of four accused in connection with an alleged bank fraud case in Thrissur.