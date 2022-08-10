Thrissur bank fraud case: ED conducts raid at Karuvannur Service Co-Op Bank

Thrissur bank fraud case: ED conducts raid at Karuvannur Service Co-Op Bank1 min read . 10 Aug 2022
As per reports, about ₹104 crores of alleged fraud was reported in Karuvannur Service Co-Op Bank Ltd.
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at Karuvannur Service Co-Op Bank on 10 August and a few other locations of four accused in connection with an alleged bank fraud case in Thrissur.
The ED officials also started simultaneous raids at the residences of five accused at the CPI-M controlled Thrissur-based Karuvannur Cooperative bank. Incidentally, of the five accused where the raids began, four are out on bail.
The CPI-M controlled Thrissur-based Karuvannur Cooperative bank came into limelight a year ago and has made frequent headlines.
Earlier last week, the Kerala High Court directed the scam-tainted co-operative bank to stop all payments barring the emergency ones and asked the Pinarayi Vijayan government to prepare a roadmap aimed at paying back the depositors.
The bank informed the court that at present they have only ₹60 lakh in cash, while they have assets which can be sold and depositors can be paid.
The co-op bank also pointed out that of the total deposit of ₹284 crore, a sum of ₹142 crore has matured.
The Congress-led opposition has demanded a CBI probe into the bank fraud after it came to light that those who had good connections in the CPI-M were able to get back their deposits, while a majority of the hapless depositors were running from pillar to post to get back their money.
With IANS inputs.
