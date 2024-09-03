Recent allegations by LDF MLA P V Anvar against senior IPS officer M R Ajith Kumar have brought renewed attention to the Thrissur Pooram controversy in Kerala.

As reported by PTI, Anvar claimed in a Facebook post that Ajith Kumar, the ADGP (Law and Order), was responsible for the police interventions during the Pooram rituals, which marred the festival held in April this year.

Anvar also made serious accusations against Kumar, including connections to gold smuggling and illegal wealth accumulation, sparking a political uproar in Kerala and prompting the state government to announce an investigation.

CPI leader and former minister V S Sunil Kumar, along with ex-MP K Muraleedharan, who ran as a Congress candidate, stated that the police actions and the resulting controversies during the Pooram festival were pivotal in BJP candidate Suresh Gopi’s victory in the constituency. Sunil Kumar noted that he lacks information beyond Anvar's charges regarding Kumar’s alleged involvement in the Pooram incidents.

“We don't have any evidence other than what Anvar said. But, in the wake of the present controversies, I want the government to release the investigation report on the controversial incidents that happened during Pooram at the earliest,” he told reporters here.

He said it is important to release the report to understand the truth and people of Thrissur want to know about it.

Further, he demanded that the masterminds behind the attempts to disrupt Thrissur Pooram must be exposed and held accountable.

The CPI leader claimed it was true that a conspiracy was hatched with political motives to disrupt the annual spectacle.

Amidst the unfortunate incidents on the Pooram night, how did the then BJP candidate and present union minister Suresh Gopi appear dramatically with other RSS leaders at the place, he wanted to know.

“I will give a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today itself requesting the release of the report,” Sunil Kumar added.

Meanwhile, Muraleedharan alleged that the Pooram rituals were marred with deliberate intentions.

“I still believe that the CM had a role in this. It was a drama to ensure the victory of BJP candidate Suresh Gopi. I demand a judicial probe into the matter and will give a letter to the CM in this regard,” he said.

The Congress leader further alleged that the CM had entrusted with ADGP Ajith Kumar the job of causing disruptions during the Pooram festivities and it had resulted in the victory of the BJP nominee.

He also reiterated allegations of an understanding between the BJP, CPI(M), and Chief Minister Vijayan regarding Thrissur.

The temple festival faced controversies due to alleged police restrictions and interference in rituals on the night of April 16. For the first time in the festival's history, the fireworks display—a major highlight—was moved to broad daylight the following day, disappointing many attendees.

The police's alleged interference and the delayed fireworks sparked strong criticism from the opposition Congress and BJP, who condemned the LDF government.

On April 21, the Kerala government instructed the state police chief to investigate these controversies surrounding the Thrissur Pooram and submit a report within a week.