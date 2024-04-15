‘Grateful my name is Mahi…’: Anand Mahindra praises MS Dhoni's quickfire knock against CSK
Anand Mahindra lauds MS Dhoni for thriving on unrealistic expectations and pressure, expressing gratitude for sharing a similar name.
Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman and CEO Anand Mahindra has praised former Chennai Super Kings captain and veteran batsman MS Dhoni for his blistering innings against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. The industrialist made a cheeky remark linking his name to that of the CSK batsman, while adding that unrealistic expectations and pressure only seem to add fuel to MSD's fire.