Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman and CEO Anand Mahindra has praised former Chennai Super Kings captain and veteran batsman MS Dhoni for his blistering innings against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. The industrialist made a cheeky remark linking his name to that of the CSK batsman, while adding that unrealistic expectations and pressure only seem to add fuel to MSD's fire.

In a post on X, Mahindra wrote: “Show me one sportsperson who thrives more than this man—on unrealistic expectations & pressure… It only seems to add fuel to his fire. Today, I’m simply grateful that my name is Mahi-ndra…."

Notably, MS Dhoni has been an IPL legend of sorts playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since the inaugural season and helping side to 5 IPL trophies before finally handing over the reigns of captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad this year. Dhoni had also been a key part in Indian cricket team, helping the Men in Blue win at 3 crucial ICC events before bidding adieu to the game in 2019.

CSK seal 4th win of IPL 2024, thrash MI by 20 runs:

Chennai Super Kings recorded their fourth win of the season on Sunday, beating Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. In particular, MS Dhoni's 20-run knock (off 4 deliveries) helped Chennai Super Kings post a total of 206 in their allotted 20 overs. The 42-year-old Dhoni came to bat in the 20th over of the match and hit three consecutive sixes followed by a couple of runs to end the CSK innings on a high.

Before Dhoni, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (69 off 40 balls) made a solid start to the innings while Shivam Dube (66 off 38 balls) provided the finishing touch.

In reply, despite a valiant effort from opener Rohit Sharma (105 off 63 balls), MI could not pull off the win thanks to some economical and sharp bowling from Tushar Deshpande (1/29) and Matheesha Pathirana (4/28).

