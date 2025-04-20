‘Throw my ashes in drain’: UP man tells parents before hanging self, accuses wife, kin of fake dowry case, death threats

A 33-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah died by suicide after recording a video alleging threats and false cases filed against him by his wife and in-laws. The video, now going viral on social media, shows Mohit Yadav talking about the harassment meted out to him by his wife, her parents, and her brother.

The news of his death was confirmed by the local police, which found his body in an hotel room. Yadav had checked into a local hotel outside the Etawah railway station on Thursday. He did not leave his room the next morning. The hotel staff found him hanging in the evening, said Abhay Nath Tripathi, Superintendent of Police (City), an NDTV report said.

What Yadav alleged A resident of Auraiya district, Yadav worked as a field engineer in a cement company. He and Priya were in a relationship for seven years after they got married in 2023, the report added.

Yadav alleged in the video that Priya's mother made her abort their child when Priya managed to secure a private teaching job in Bihar two months ago. He also alleged that his mother-in-law kept all of Priya's jewellery with her.

While talking about his relationship with Priya, Yadav claimed that they got married with their consent and without any demands for dowry. However, Priya started threatening to file false dowry cases against him and his family members if he did not transfer his property to her name.

"My wife threatened me that if I didn't register my house and property in her name, she would implicate my family in a dowry case. Her father, Manoj Kumar, filed a false complaint, and her brother threatened to kill me," he said in the video. Since then, he claimed his wife started fighting with him every day and that her family supported her.

Yadav ended his video with a heartfelt apology to his parents for not being able to fulfill his promises and urging them to throw his ashes in the drain if doesn't get justice even after his death.

"If I don't get justice even after my death, throw my ashes into the drain," he said in the video.

In the video, Yadav also blamed the “absence of a law to protect men from false complaints filed by women” for his decision. "By the time you get this video, I will be gone from this world. I wouldn't have taken this step if there were a law for men. I couldn't tolerate the harassment by my wife and her family," he said.

Atul Subhash: A similar tale In December last year, Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm died by suicide in his Bengaluru apartment, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment.

Subhash, deputy general manager of a private firm in Bengaluru, was found dead in his house on December 9. He left behind a 24-page suicide note, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment. He also alleged corruption against a judge saying that the legal authority had demanded ₹5 lakh to “settle” the case.

Delhi cafe owner dies by suicide Just days after Subhash's case came to the fore, Puneet Khurana, the co-founder of a well-known café, allegedly died by suicide on New Year’s Eve. Delhi Police suspected suicide after the lifeless body of the 40-year-old was allegedly found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room at his residence in Model Town's Kalyan Vihar area.