Thryve Digital Health Honored with Dual Win at the Indian CSR Awards 2024

New Delhi: Thryve Digital Health, a leading provider of healthcare technology and operations services to some of the United States' foremost payors and providers, has received two prestigious honors at the Indian CSR Awards 2024, for the exceptional work in the field of Corporate Social Responsibility. Thryve was awarded Best CSR Head of the Year, recognizing the leadership of Arvind Srinivasan, CSR Head and CFO, and the Best CSR Brand Activation Award, which highlighted the impact of the company’s innovative initiatives under its flagship CSR program, Thryve for Good. The Indian CSR Awards, organized by Marketing & Brand Honchos, are a hallmark of excellence, honoring the exemplary efforts of individuals, corporates, and organizations making a tangible difference to the society through sustainable and innovative practices. Speaking about this, Arvind Srinivasan, CSR Head and CFO, Thryve Digital Health said, "This is a proud moment for us at Thryve Digital Health. Our CSR initiatives are deeply rooted in our core belief that businesses have a responsibility to drive social change. These awards inspire us to continue our mission of building healthier and happier communities through innovative and sustainable actions enabled by employees. It is a tribute to every Thryvian who strives to make the world a better place." Thryve For Good drives a series of distinct community engagements across multiple target groups: Thryve Med Support that focuses on healthcare related enablement for the underprivileged, Thryve Scribe Duty that supports the scribing needs of visually impaired students, Thryve Eco Warriors that focuses on green initiatives, Thryve Good Box that creates a culture of giving, Thryve Animal Lifeline League that focuses on Community Animals, Thryve EmPowHer that addresses the needs of health and hygiene needs of women across age groups, and Thryve Edu Lift that focuses on supporting school children with study materials / equipment and nutrition essentials. Speaking about this, Indusekhar Chandrasekhar, SVP and Head of Brand Marketing and Strategy, Thryve Digital Health said “At Thryve Digital Health, we believe in the axiom “A brand is a promise and a good brand is promise kept" and with some of the industry’s most keenly focused CSR Brand Activation Programs, we focus on making the impact not just memorable but also recognizable, so our employees take this personally. The reason why Thryve For Good stands like a beacon in the sea of impactful community engagements." As a frontrunner in the HealthTechOps space, Thryve Digital Health’s dedication to societal welfare reflects its broader purpose: driving change and creating a positive impact across healthcare and beyond. About Thryve Digital Health LLP: Incubated in 2016, Thryve Digital Health is at the forefront of the Healthcare Global Capability Centers (GCC) in India. Dedicated to creating innovative Healthcare solutions that have a transformative impact on lives, Thryve provides technology, operations and digital services that look to transform the present and future of healthcare. From engineering and maintaining platforms/products to driving member/patient health experiences, and reimagining core business processes, Thryve Digital Health offers end-to-end expertise that drives the “Health TechOps" needs of large payor and provider enterprises. 8 eventful years into the journey, Thryve visions itself to be the gold standard of tech, product, and services capabilities across the Payor and Provider (Payvider) universe. Currently at 4000 healthcare and health tech specialists across Chennai and Hyderabad in India, Thryve’s headcount and footprint is set to expand significantly driven by the demand for technology and solutions that the healthcare industry needs for “creating a healthier and happier world". Media Contact: Priyanshi Jain 9917161856 priyanshi@talkingpointcommunications.com Palak Ratra 9818410402 Palak@talkingpointcommunications.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

