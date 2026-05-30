Thundershowers bring relief from heat in Delhi, MP; heavy rain in Himachal, Uttarakhand — check full IMD forecast

The blistering heatwave that has gripped Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other Northern and Central states for the past few days is expected to abate from Saturday, May 30, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
“The prevailing heat wave has abated from most parts of Northwest India, and it is likely to abate from most parts of central India,” the IMD said in its bulletin.
It also forecast a gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 5-7°C over Northwest India till 30 May. The temperatures are expected to gradually rise by 5-7°C from 31 May to 4 June.
The weather agency has predicted widespread thunderstorm activity and heavy rainfall in the region till Sunday, May 31.
The Met Dept said that the conditions are favourable for the further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon into parts of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal over the next 2-3 days.
The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall across:
For the national capital, the IMD has predicted a reprieve from extreme heat.
Temperatures in Delhi are expected to remain in the 34°C–36°C range on Saturday and Sunday, with the city experiencing partly cloudy skies and light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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