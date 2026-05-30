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Thundershowers bring relief from heat in Delhi, MP; heavy rain in Himachal, Uttarakhand — check full IMD forecast

The IMD also forecast a gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 5-7°C over Northwest India till 30 May. The temperatures are expected to gradually rise from Sunday. 

Arshdeep Kaur
Published30 May 2026, 09:21 AM IST
Delhi commuters got relief from the heat due to light rainfall
Delhi commuters got relief from the heat due to light rainfall((Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times))
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The blistering heatwave that has gripped Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other Northern and Central states for the past few days is expected to abate from Saturday, May 30, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“The prevailing heat wave has abated from most parts of Northwest India, and it is likely to abate from most parts of central India,” the IMD said in its bulletin.

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It also forecast a gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 5-7°C over Northwest India till 30 May. The temperatures are expected to gradually rise by 5-7°C from 31 May to 4 June.

The weather agency has predicted widespread thunderstorm activity and heavy rainfall in the region till Sunday, May 31.

Also Read | IMD cuts southwest monsoon forecast to 90% of normal as El Nino risks build

Check the rain forecast here:

  • The weather agency has predicted a thundersquall, with wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph, for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and Delhi on 30 May. These states may also see isolated hailstorms on 30 May.
  • A thundersquall with wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is also likely over Uttar Pradesh on 30 May. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in the state on 30 May.
  • The weather agency also forecast a duststorm at isolated places over Rajasthan till 2 June.
  • Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is likely in Jammu-Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh on 30 May.
  • Squally winds and isolated hailstorms are likely across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha through the end of May.

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Also Read | Monsoon Tracker: IMD says India will see less than average rainfall

Monsoon outlook

The Met Dept said that the conditions are favourable for the further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon into parts of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal over the next 2-3 days.

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall across:

  • Northeast India: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and the states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from 1 June to 4 June.
  • South Peninsular India: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, and the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh are expected to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places between 30 May and 4 June.
  • East India: Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Odisha are slated for heavy to very heavy rainfall through 30 May.

Also Read | Delhi weather today: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms and strong winds

Delhi-NCR weather today

For the national capital, the IMD has predicted a reprieve from extreme heat.

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Temperatures in Delhi are expected to remain in the 34°C–36°C range on Saturday and Sunday, with the city experiencing partly cloudy skies and light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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