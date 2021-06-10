Bengaluru: Bengaluru Meteorological Centre on Thursday predicted a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning with light to moderate spells of rain in the district.

The Centre, in a Nowcast message, said that the predicted weather with gusty winds reaching 30-40 km per hour is likely to occur in the next three hours.

Dakshina Kannada district received light showers on Saturday morning marking the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Karnataka.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its Saturday bulletin had said, "Southwest monsoon is very likely to advance further into some parts of the Central Arabian Sea, some parts of Maharashtra, Goa, remaining parts of Karnataka, some parts of Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Telangana, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of the Northeast Bay of Bengal and Northeast India during the next 48 hours."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

