Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Thunderstorm, heavy rainfall in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, IMD warns. Details here

Thunderstorm, heavy rainfall in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, IMD warns. Details here

Premium
A boy jumps into the swollen Rapti river during monsoon season in Gorakhpur
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Livemint

  • The progress of the southwest monsoon over parts of Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi is likely to be slow as 'large-scale features are not favourable' for its advance, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said

Several parts in western Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain according to India Meteorological Department(IMD). It said," rain would occur over Modinagar, Pilkhua, Hapur, Khurja, Jattari, Khekra, Bagpat (UP) and adjoining areas."

Several parts in western Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain according to India Meteorological Department(IMD). It said," rain would occur over Modinagar, Pilkhua, Hapur, Khurja, Jattari, Khekra, Bagpat (UP) and adjoining areas."

Meanwhile, the further progress of the monsoon into Delhi and parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab is "unlikely" during the next seven days, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Meanwhile, the further progress of the monsoon into Delhi and parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab is "unlikely" during the next seven days, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Southwest monsoon has so far covered most parts of the country except parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab," the IMD said in a statement.

"The salient feature of the monsoon in 2021 is its progress to eastern, central and adjoining northwest India earlier than normal (up to 7-10 days). However, further progress over the remaining parts of the country is unlikely during the next seven days," it said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said light rains are likely in Delhi-NCR around June 26 but the region will have to wait for monsoonal showers.

The MeT office had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, which would have been 12 days early.

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

* With inputs from agencies

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!