Thunderstorm, light shower to continue till next 48 hours in Delhi-NCR: IMD

Thunderstorm, light shower to continue till next 48 hours in Delhi-NCR: IMD1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2021, 02:29 PM IST
The maximum and minimum temperature would be around 20 and 8 degree Celsius respectively in the national capital on Sunday, the IMD said
NEW DELHI : Thunderstorm with light shower is expected to continue in Delhi NCR on Sunday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over most parts of entire Delhi, Gurugram, Farukhnagar, Sohna, Bhiwadi, Nuh, Tijara, Palwal, Hodal, Faridabad, Ballabgarh," tweeted IMD.
Approval for Covaxin a giant leap for novel product development in India: Bharat Biotech1 min read . 03:23 PM IST
PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi-Mangaluru GAIL pipeline on 5 Jan2 min read . 03:18 PM IST
CAG seeks performance audit details of PSU banks recapitalisation2 min read . 03:03 PM IST
'Great day for our country': AIIMS director hails India's approval for two Covid vaccines2 min read . 03:01 PM IST
Several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas received moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms since Sunday morning. In the last few hours, the Lodhi Road area of the capital received the heaviest pouring with 10.6 mm rainfall.
Meanwhile, the maximum and minimum temperature would be around 20 and 8 degree Celsius respectively in the national capital on Sunday, the Department said in its forecast.
IMD has also predicted light to moderate showers on Monday in Delhi and surroundings. The air quality is likely to remain largely in the moderate category from Monday onwards.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.