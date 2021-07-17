IMD weather update: Moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning would occur over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Saturday. It also said that thunderstorm and lightning may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoor.

"Moderate to Severe thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 24 hours. They may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoor," the IMD said in its latest weather update on Saturday.

Earlier this week, lightning struck Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, leaving over 70 dead. Of these highest deaths were reported from UP.

In Madhya Pradesh, 12 people, including four minors, were killed and 11 others injured in separate incidents. In Uttar Pradesh, the 14 fatalities were reported from Allahabad, followed by five each in Kanpur Dehat and Fatehpur among others. Twenty-three persons were injured in such incidents in UP.

In Rajasthan, the number of people who died in separate incidents of lightning rose to 23, including 12 in Jaipur. Twenty-seven people were also injured in those incidents, news agency PTI had reported on Monday.

In a fresh update today, the IMD said rainfall activity is very likely to increase with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls over Western Himalayan Region and Uttar Pradesh from 17th July to 21st July and over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh from 18th July to 21st July and isolated heavy falls over Delhi on 18th July.

It has also predicted extremely heavy falls also likely over Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh on 19th and Uttarakhand on 18th & 19th July.

According to the department, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls would continue over west coast and rest parts of west Peninsular India except over Gujarat state during next 5-6 days.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Konkan & Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe during same period. Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan & Goa during 18th-21st and over Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 20th & 21st July, 2021," the IMD said.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.