Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is expected over parts of Haryana and Rajasthan in the next two hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

The affected areas are -- Narnaul, Bawal and Fatehabad in Haryana, as well as Kotputly, Khairthal and Rajgarh in Rajasthan. Some adjoining areas may also feel the effect.

In addition to this, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim are also likely to experience isolated rain or snow with a thunderstorm.

Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh may also see rains.

Widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms are very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, while widespread rain with some heavy spells and thunderstorms are possible over Kerala.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms have been forecast over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep.

Cyclonic circulation

A cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal may intensify in the next couple of days and bring showers in some parts of coastal Maharashtra, except Mumbai, and central parts of the state, the IMD has predicted.

It said the southwest monsoon had reached Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation formed there may turn into a "very severe cyclonic storm" by 25 May.

This development is likely to bring thunderstorms along with lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour in central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa on Monday and Tuesday.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.