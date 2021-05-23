Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Thunderstorm likely in parts of Haryana, Rajasthan today, says IMD

Thunderstorm likely in parts of Haryana, Rajasthan today, says IMD

Premium
People walk with umbrella during heavy rain
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Staff Writer

The affected areas are -- Narnaul, Bawal and Fatehabad in Haryana, as well as Kotputly, Khairthal and Rajgarh in Rajasthan. Some adjoining areas may also feel the effect

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is expected over parts of Haryana and Rajasthan in the next two hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is expected over parts of Haryana and Rajasthan in the next two hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

The affected areas are -- Narnaul, Bawal and Fatehabad in Haryana, as well as Kotputly, Khairthal and Rajgarh in Rajasthan. Some adjoining areas may also feel the effect.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The affected areas are -- Narnaul, Bawal and Fatehabad in Haryana, as well as Kotputly, Khairthal and Rajgarh in Rajasthan. Some adjoining areas may also feel the effect.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In addition to this, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim are also likely to experience isolated rain or snow with a thunderstorm.

Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh may also see rains.

Widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms are very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, while widespread rain with some heavy spells and thunderstorms are possible over Kerala.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms have been forecast over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep.

Cyclonic circulation

A cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal may intensify in the next couple of days and bring showers in some parts of coastal Maharashtra, except Mumbai, and central parts of the state, the IMD has predicted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

It said the southwest monsoon had reached Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation formed there may turn into a "very severe cyclonic storm" by 25 May.

This development is likely to bring thunderstorms along with lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour in central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa on Monday and Tuesday.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!