Thunderstorm likely in parts of Haryana, Rajasthan today, says IMD

In addition to this, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim are also likely to experience isolated rain or snow with a thunderstorm.
Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh may also see rains.
Widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms are very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, while widespread rain with some heavy spells and thunderstorms are possible over Kerala.
Scattered rain and thunderstorms have been forecast over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep.
Cyclonic circulation
A cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal may intensify in the next couple of days and bring showers in some parts of coastal Maharashtra, except Mumbai, and central parts of the state, the IMD has predicted.