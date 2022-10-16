The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an alert of thunderstorms and moderate rains in Mumbai and several other parts of Maharashtra in the next three to four hours. The weather departments also warned about the gusty winds at a speed of 30-40 KMPH, hitting several isolated areas of the state.
The IMD issued a warning about rains in the areas of Nanded, Latur, Jalna, Aurangabad, Osmanabad, Latur, Beed, Parbhani, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Solapur and Hingoli in the next three to four hours.
The weather prediction came amid demand by the opposition parties in Maharashtra to declare a 'wet drought' in the state due to heavy rains and the resultant damage to crops and losses to farmers.
"Due to the incompetence of the state government, the farmers will celebrate a dark Diwali. After heavy rains, the receding water has damaged crops and caused huge losses to farmers, who are distressed. Farmers in Vidarbha, Marathwada are reeling under heavy losses due to natural calamities," Nana Patole, state Congress chief told reporters on Saturday.
"Aid announced by the Shinde-Fadnavis government has not reached farmers. The administration is slow in making field visits. The state government must immediately declare a wet drought otherwise Congress will agitate. Ministers will not be allowed to move around if the state doesn't help the farmers immediately," he warned.
Patole asserted that in several parts of the state, primarily Vidarbha and Marathwada, soybean, cotton, tur, and maize crops have been lost, orchards and vegetable farms have been severely damaged, and livestock has been killed.
"I have visited the affected areas of Vidarbha and Marathwada and interacted with the farmers. Officials are not coming to conduct panchnamas, and surveys have not taken all factors into account. Even the increased assistance announced by the state government is meager, which too has not been received by farmers," he alleged.
