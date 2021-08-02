Thunderstorm, rain likely in Delhi, Noida in next 2 hours: IMD

Thunderstorm, rain likely in Delhi, Noida in next 2 hours: IMD1 min read . 07:03 AM IST
Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, among other places, and their adjoining areas within the next two hours.
"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Assandh, Gohana, Rewari, Jind(Haryana) Greater Noida, Noida, Dadri, Meerut, Modinagar, Ghaziabad, Garhmukteshwar, Amroha, Hapur, Siyana, Gulaoti(U.P.) Mahawa, Rajgarh(Raj.) during next 2 hours," said IMD in an official statement.
"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Bhiwani, Charkhidadri, Matanhail, Kosli, Narnaul, Mahendergarh, Kotputly, Viratnagar, Alwar, Viratnagar," the national weather forecasting agency added.
