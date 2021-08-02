Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Thunderstorm, rain likely in Delhi, Noida in next 2 hours: IMD

Thunderstorm, rain likely in Delhi, Noida in next 2 hours: IMD

A boy with an umbrella crosses a road during heavy rain at Wazirabad in New Delhi. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
1 min read . 07:03 AM IST Livemint

Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, among other places, and their adjoining areas within the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Assandh, Gohana, Rewari, Jind(Haryana) Greater Noida, Noida, Dadri, Meerut, Modinagar, Ghaziabad, Garhmukteshwar, Amroha, Hapur, Siyana, Gulaoti(U.P.) Mahawa, Rajgarh(Raj.) during next 2 hours," said IMD in an official statement.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Bhiwani, Charkhidadri, Matanhail, Kosli, Narnaul, Mahendergarh, Kotputly, Viratnagar, Alwar, Viratnagar," the national weather forecasting agency added.

