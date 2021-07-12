Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is likely to occur in parts of UP, Haryana and Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. In a latest update, the weather department said the thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Narwana, Hodal, Aurangabad in Haryana; Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar, Gulaoti, Aligarh, Khair, Gabhana, Atrauli, Jattari, Khurja, Mathura, Raya, Barsana in Uttar Pradesh; Laxmangarh, Bharatpur in Rajasthan during next 2 hours.

In its previous updates posted just hours ago, the department had said that light to moderate rain would occur over isolated places of Katrauli, Hapur, Daurala, Gurmukhteshwar, Hathras, Sadabad, Iglas, Jahangirabad, Raya, Jajau, Agra, Badayun, Meerut in UP; Rajgarh, Viratnagar, Mehndipur, Mahwa in Rajasthan.

On Saturday, the IMD had predicted widespread rainfall over Northwest India during next 5 days and isolated heavy rainfall Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 10th-13th July.

Heavy rainfall is also predicted over Punjab till 13th July; over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh during 11th-13th July; over East Rajasthan during 10th-12th July.

Very heavy rainfall is very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 11th & 12th and over Uttarakhand during 10th-12th July.

The IMD also said that widespread rainfall was very likely over Central India (MP, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha) during next 5 days and isolated heavy rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 10th and 11th July.

Due to further strengthening of southwesterly winds from Arabian Sea and likely formation of a Low Pressure Area over West-central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal on 11th July, enhanced rainfall activity with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls arevery likely along the west coast and adjoining Peninsular India very likely to continue during next 5 days.





