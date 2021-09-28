Thunderstorm warning: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for eight districts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha. It has predicted thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall for the day.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds and light to moderate rainfall are likely to continue at a few places in Washim and at isolated places in Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Nagpur and Wardha districts, said the regional centre of IMD.

Also, thunderstorms with lightning and light rain are likely to occur at isolated places in Bhandara and Gondia districts.

A depression over southwest Vidarbha and the neighbouring areas has moved west-north-westwards and weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and lay centred at 11.30 am over western parts of Vidarbha and surrounding regions, an official told news agency PTI. It is likely to move north-westwards and weaken gradually in the next 24 hours.

The system is likely to emerge into northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Gujarat coast around Thursday, and there is a likelihood that it will further intensify into a depression over northeast Arabian Sea in the subsequent 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Buldhana, Akola and Washim districts during the day, the official said. The maximum surface wind speed is very likely to reach 30 to 40 kmph over the western parts of Vidarbha.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Mumbai and suburbs but no major water-logging was reported and public transport services, including suburban trains, were also remained unaffected. The IMD has issued warning of likely moderate to intense spells of rain at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai and neighbouring Palghar, Thane, and Raigad during the next 3-4 hours.

(With inputs from PTI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.