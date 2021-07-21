Isolated places in the west and southwest Delhi are expected to see thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain in the evening hours on Wednesday, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

In addition, rainfall is also expected in some adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, including Nandgaon, Barsana, Deeg, Charkhidadri, Kosli, Matanhail.

Light to moderate showers was seen at isolated places of UP early on Wednesday. Rainfall was reported from Kheri, Bareilly, Barabanki, Sitapur, Gorakhpur, Bahraich, Banda, Aligarh, and Majarajganj, reported PTI.

Fatehgarh recorded the highest temperature in the state at 36.2 degrees Celsius while Meerut registered the lowest temperature at 21.5 degrees Celsius.

The weather department forecast rain and thundershowers at most places for Thursday. Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places, it said.

Rain and thundershowers are very likely at most places in west UP and at many places in the eastern part of the state on 23 July and at a few places on 24 July, according to the bulletin.

In Delhi, a small dry patch is expected over the weekend before the monsoon picks up pace again, said the IMD.

The maximum temperature, which is hovering around 32 degrees Celsius, is expected to increase a notch or two in the next few days.

Thereafter, it will drop again to 30 to 32 degrees Celsius. Delhi recorded 60.3 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday.

The city received 69.6 mm and 38.4mm rainfall on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

According to the IMD data, good spells of monsoon rain over the last few days have covered the rain deficit in the capital, reducing the shortfall from 39% Friday to just 3% Monday.

However, northeast, south and east Delhi are still in the category of rain "deficit" districts.

The IMD measures monsoon performance in five categories -- large excess (rainfall is above 60% of normal), excess (20% to 59% more than average), normal (minus 19 to 19% of normal), deficit (minus 20% to minus 59%) and large deficit (60% below normal).

