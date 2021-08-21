Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur in Delhi and NCR during next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. The latest prediction says that rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North-Delhi, North- East Delhi, East-Delhi, and Karawal Nagar during the next 2 hours. Uttar Pradesh's Loni-Dehat, Hindon-AF Station, Bagpath, Khekra and Modinagar (U.P) may also witness heavy intensity rain during the same period.

The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rainfall in some more parts of Uttar Pradesh. It said moderate intensity rainfall is likely over over Jalesar, Etah, Hathras, Sadabad, Iglas, Pilkhua, Greater-Noida, Noida, Baraut, Hapur, Dadri, Indirapuram Ghaziabad, Chapraula, and Tundla.

In Haryana, rain is predicted in Kaithal, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Kosli, Ballabgarh, Faridabad during the next 2 hours. Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Rohtak, Meham during the next 2 hours.

Earlier in the day, the weather department said that Delhi today recorded 139 mm rainfall, the highest one-day rain for August in at least 13 years. It also issued 'orange alert' for the city. Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital that brought the mercury down and provided relief to Delhiites.

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for Delhi, recorded 139 mm rainfall, while the Ridge Station registered 149.2 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on Friday to 8.30 am on Saturday. This is the highest one-day rain for the month of the August in at least 13 years, the officials said.

The all-time highest rainfall was 184 mm on August 2, 1961.

The IMD has issued an 'orange alert' for Saturday and yellow alert for Sunday. The IMD uses four colour codes: Green means all is well; yellow indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities.

Orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. Red is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and have significant risk to life.

(With inputs from PTI)

