Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur in Delhi and NCR during next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. The latest prediction says that rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North-Delhi, North- East Delhi, East-Delhi, and Karawal Nagar during the next 2 hours. Uttar Pradesh's Loni-Dehat, Hindon-AF Station, Bagpath, Khekra and Modinagar (U.P) may also witness heavy intensity rain during the same period.