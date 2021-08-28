1 min read.Updated: 28 Aug 2021, 04:02 PM ISTLivemint
Delhi woke up to a pleasant Saturday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal
Moderate to heavy intensity rains with thunderstorm is likely to occur across Delhi on Saturday, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
As per the latest forecast, showers are likely over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North-East Delhi, Central-Delhi, South-East Delhi (Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, Delhi University).
The weather authority had stated on Friday that bad weather conditions are likely in the national capital at the start of the next week.
The department also issued a yellow alert for the city on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It has issued a green alert for the next two days.
The IMD uses four colour codes. ‘Green’ means all is well and ‘yellow’ indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities.
‘Orange’ alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. ‘Red’ is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and have significant risk to life.
Temperature in Delhi
Delhi woke up to a pleasant Saturday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.