Moderate to heavy intensity rains with thunderstorm is likely to occur across Delhi on Saturday, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the latest forecast, showers are likely over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North-East Delhi, Central-Delhi, South-East Delhi (Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, Delhi University).

The weather authority had stated on Friday that bad weather conditions are likely in the national capital at the start of the next week.

The department also issued a yellow alert for the city on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It has issued a green alert for the next two days.

The IMD uses four colour codes. ‘Green’ means all is well and ‘yellow’ indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities.

‘Orange’ alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. ‘Red’ is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and have significant risk to life.

Temperature in Delhi

Delhi woke up to a pleasant Saturday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

According to meteorological department officials, the relative humidity was 73% at 8.30 am.

They said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The department predicted generally cloudy skies with a possibility of light rain or drizzle during the day.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 36 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, while the minimum was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

