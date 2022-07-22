Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Chandpur, Modinagar, Jattari, Khair, Iglas, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Tundla, Firozabad, Shikohabad in Uttar Pradesh and Rajgarh in Rajasthan during next two hours, IMD said
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Friday revealed thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain is likely in Delhi and the adjoining areas of the national capital region within the next two hours. The NCR areas likely to witness thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain include, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida. While Haryana's Barwala, Hansi, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendargarh during next two hours.
The IMD further notified that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Chandpur, Modinagar, Jattari, Khair, Iglas, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Tundla, Firozabad, Shikohabad in Uttar Pradesh and Rajgarh in Rajasthan during next two hours.
Meanwhile on Thursday, rain in several parts of Delhi brought down the maximum temperature two notches below normal, even as the weather office predicted moderate rains for the next two days. The maximum temperature on Thursday settled at 33.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the weather office said.
According IMD, the national capital received 56.6 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on Wednesday to 8.30 am on Thursday. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday, SPS Mayur Vihar observatory received 3.5 mm rainfall, Jafarpur 1 mm, Najafgarh 2.5 mm and Pusa 0.5 mm rainfall. Additionally, due to rain and waterlogging, heavy traffic was reported on several key stretches, including the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the Bhairon Marg-Ring Road junction, Vikas Marg, Delhi Noida Direct flyway, AIIMS underpass and Sarai Kale Khan.
An IMD official on Thursday had predicted, “there will be a generally cloudy sky with moderate rains on Friday and Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to hover around 33 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively."
The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 68 per cent, the weather office said. The IMD has predicted "enhanced rainfall activity" over northwest India for two-three days. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (76) category at around 6.05 pm, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe."
