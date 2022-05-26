This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hours after media reports revealed gross misuse of the Thyagraj Stadium by Delhi's Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga, the two IAS officers were transferred out of Delhi to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively.
This comes as reports surfaced earlier in the day that the stadium was shutting early every evening so that Khirwar could walk his dog.
Built for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, athletes and coaches at the Thyagraj Stadium in the Indian capital New Delhi had to clear out by 7 pm for the senior bureaucrat and his pet, The Indian Express reported.
“Yes, it's true. An IAS officer walks his dog on the athletics track and because of him, we are asked to vacate the stadium by 6:45 pm," news agency ANI quoted a coach from the stadium as saying.
“We had been given clear instructions that the stadium should be emptied by that time. It is not possible for us to continue with our training at 4 pm in this weather condition. We have asked the authorities to look into the matter," he added.
Following this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all state-run sports facilities in the national capital have been directed to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm.
"It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums get closed by 6 or 7 pm. We are issuing instructions that all sports facilities should remain open till 10 pm so that sportspersons can use them," said Kejriwal.
Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also stated the same.
Tagging the media report, Sisodia said in a tweet: "News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite (night). CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm."
Meanwhile, Khirwar, a 1994 batch IAS officer, has said that the claims against him were ‘absolutely incorrect'.
