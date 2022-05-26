This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The athletes and coaches said that Thyagraj stadium guards have compelled them to finish the training by 7 PM as the IAS officer has to stroll his dog on the premise
Delhi government on Thursday made a new rule, allowing all the state-run facilities to stay open till 10 pm for sportsperson. The direction comes following a media report that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that an IAS officer could walk his dog at the facility.
Tagging the report, Sisodia said in a tweet: "News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite. CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities stay open for sportsmen till 10 pm (sic)."
The athletes and coaches said, the stadium guards have compelled them to finish the training by 7 PM as the IAS officer has to stroll his dog on the premises. Sanjeev Khirwar, Delhi's Principal Secretary of Revenue, has been accused of taking his dog inside the sports complex around 7:30 PM.
However, the officer has denied the claim. The coach claimed that they used to train athletes till 8-8:30 pm but has now been asked to leave the ground by 7 pm so that the IAS officer can walk his dog on the ground.
As a result of the practice disruption, many athletes have begun training in the Sports Authority of India's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
