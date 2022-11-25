Thyroid Cancer: 4 telling signs you should not avoid as pointed by a survivor

Cancer continues to haunt human existence even as research in the medical field has advanced a lot. While some succumb to their cell mutating abnormally and spreading to the rest of the body, some also suffer because they ignored the initial signs of the fatal disease.
Recently a woman took to popular social media platform Facebook to share the four vital symptoms of Thyroid Cancer that she ignored in the initial stages. Christina McKnight has survived Thyroid cancer which she was diagnosed with when she was only 27 years old.
In the Facebook's short video format ‘reel’ McKnight describes that she had not paid attention to the symptoms for weeks, thinking that she is "young, fit and healthy". However, the diagnosis came after her husband, Mathew Mcknight, pushed her to see the doctor and take recommended tests.
"My husband literally had to MAKE me go to the doctor because I kept thinking it was just my promotion at work.. He could see I was struggling way more than what was normal with all of the symptoms," Mcknight captioned her post.
Christina goes on to say that she felt her symptoms were being caused by stress as she had been promoted at her job. "It was one of those things that I never thought would happen to me. I was young, fit and healthy. I'd run a half marathon, did CrossFit for three years and had no known hereditary thyroid disease in the family at all." Independent quoted Christina.
Symptoms of Thyroid Cancer
The symptoms-- fatigue, brain fog, dry skin and brittle hair--were after all warning signs of Thyroid Cancer.
"I just started to feel very tired and had loads of brain fog, but I thought it was just because of my promotion," Christina added.
Christina also pointed out that she went through immense fatigue that would alarmt he onlooker so much that they would understand it was not coming from workplace stress. "I couldn't get stuff done like I used to. I would have to go to work on a Sunday to catch up because my brain was so foggy," she said.
Mcknight also started to notice her hair become "weirdly brittle", while her skin grew drier.
"Thankfully my doctor recognised my symptoms as he had recently diagnosed others with thyroid cancer. He felt my neck and found a lump which I wasn't even aware of and got the ball rolling with diagnosis," Christina noted.
The diagnosis
Following her doctor's directive, Christina underwent an ultrasound and a biopsy which confirmed she had thyroid cancer.
Christina says that initially she stayed in denial as this would mean complete removal of her Thyroid Gland. However, eventually, she got a thyroidectomy in November 2014. This was followed by radioactive iodine ablation treatment in January to remove any remains of her thyroid glands.
The thyroid gland is a vital hormone gland: It plays a major role in the metabolism, growth and development of the human body. It helps to regulate many body functions by constantly releasing a steady amount of thyroid hormones into the bloodstream.
Even though a year later she was cancer free- she continues to live on mandated thyroid replacement injections to replace her lost hormones.
