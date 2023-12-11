People prefer to travel in AC coaches of trains as it provides better comfort and saves unnecessary hassles during long journeys. But, a recent video is breaking the internet where ticketless passengers disturbed the travelers in AC coaches. The video, shared by an IFS officer has ignited a storm on social media with people calling it a regular affair. The incident occurred on the Kumbh Express (12369) which runs between Howrah Junction and Dehradun.

“A friend travelling in train 12369 shared this video of AC 2 coach hijacked by ticketless encroachers who are harassing passengers, occupying their berths, pulling chain. Passengers mostly senior citizens. Need immediate sanitation!" IFS Akash Verma said in a post on X.

Here's how social media reacted

The video spread rapidly on social media with users sharing similar experiences and even tagging the Union Railway Minister with their complaints. “Unfortunately, no one is there to listen. Recently, I traveled from BBSR TO JUNAGARH ROAD and there was no attendant in the 2A coach. TTE caught hold of 2 railway staff and distributed bed rolls and after 2 hours, no one was there," one user said while sharing his experience.

“@AshwiniVaishnaw this state of travel is an absolute shame. What exactly are the railway employees and security doing to ensure this doesn’t happen," said another while tagging the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"This is a regular scene in Sleeper class and even in 3rd AC at times. But 2nd AC being hijacked is unheard of and it's getting out of hand now. Railway police need to be deployed in every single train to get things in control," one user said.

Railway Seva responds

As the post went viral, accumulating over 761K views, the administration came into action with Railway Seva responding to the post and X and requesting the passenger to share his/her travel details. “Please share your PNR number and mobile no. preferably via DM to enable us to take immediate action. You may also raise your concern directly at https://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal. - RPF India," Railway Seva said in a response.

