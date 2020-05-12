Tickets sold out as special train services to launch ops from today

Around 30,000 tickets were sold in the first three hours of the ticket office opening after the Indian Railways on Monday announced the launch of 30 special trains to and from New Delhi from Tuesday.

All tickets for Tuesday’s Mumbai-Delhi train have been sold out, a railways spokesperson said. Three trains will leave New Delhi on Tuesday for Dibrugarh, Bengaluru and Bilaspur.

These special trains will have only air conditioned coaches—in all classes and tiers—with fares similar to Rajdhani trains, excluding meals, the railways said, even as it kept all other train services suspended.

The government expects passengers to make their own way to the railway station. Movement of passengers as well as the person driving the vehicle to and from the railway station will be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket. This may create hardships for passengers. Bus, Metro and auto rickshaw and cab aggregators are banned in the national capital, as it falls in the red zone.

Upon arrival, passengers will have to follow the health protocol prescribed by the destination state, the home ministry said on Monday, adding that social distancing norms have to be followed during boarding and travel.

All passengers will be thermal screened and only those without any symptoms for covid-19 will be allowed to travel. Passengers will have to reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance.

Tickets can be booked online only through the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) website or through its mobile app. Booking of tickets through agents is not allowed. The maximum advance reservation period is seven days.

Passengers with wait-listed tickets will not be allowed to enter the railway station. Tatkal services have also been suspended. All passengers will have to wear face covers or masks during travel.

The railway ministry has advised passengers to download and use the contact-tracing mobile app Aarogya Setu. Passengers have also been advised to carry their own bedlinen as railways will not provide linen, blankets and curtains inside the train.

“No catering charges shall be included in the fare. Provision for pre-paid meal booking, e-catering shall be disabled. However, IRCTC shall make provision for limited eatables and packaged drinking water on payment basis. Information to this effect shall be made available to passengers during the time of booking a ticket," an official statement said.

“Passengers are encouraged to carry their own food and drinking water. Dry, ready-to-eat food and bottled water shall be provided on demand, inside the trains on payment basis," it said. Meanwhile, days after 16 migrant workers were run over by a goods train in Maharashtra, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday urged all states to stop homebound migrants walking on the roads or rail tracks.

In a letter to chief secretaries, Bhalla said if anyone was found walking on roads or rail tracks they should be counselled and taken to a shelter.

State governments must put them on special trains or buses to help them reach home, he added.

Bhalla said migrants walking back to their home states was a matter of “concern" and urged all states to cooperate with the Indian Railways in running more special trains “so that travel of stranded migrant workers is facilitated at a faster rate".

