Ties with China won't see normalcy until border issues get resolved, says EAM Jaishankar3 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 06:02 AM IST
- S Jaishankar outrightly said that ties with China won't see normalcy until problems at the borders get resolved. The minister pointed that situation at eastern Ladakh is ‘fragile’
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken about the current status of India's relationship with China at a media event on Saturday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×