Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan reacted to a viral video showing movie goers bursting firecrackers inside a theatre during "Tiger 3" screening. On Monday, he called the incident “dangerous" and urged people to avoid "putting ourselves and others at risk". In a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, the actor said, "I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe." Salman Khan's reaction came as a video showing fans bursting firecrackers inside Mohan Cinema in Malegaon, in Nashik district in Maharashtra, went viral. The video also shows other fans running to a safe space inside the theatre. Reacting to the incident, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma wrote on X, "And we think we are not MAD."

According to news agency ANI, Malegaon police registered a case against unknown persons on Monday in connection with a purported viral video. The report cited officials as saying that the police took cognisance and registered a case under sections 112 and 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

'Tiger 3', starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, was released on Diwali, November 12. It is a sequel to 'Ek Tha Tiger' and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film minted ₹43 crore in Hindi language on the release day."'TIGER 3' IS SALMAN KHAN'S BIGGEST OPENER EVER... TOP 5 OPENERS... Day 1 biz... #Tiger3: ₹43 cr #Bharat: ₹42.30 cr #PremRatanDhanPayo: ₹40.35 cr #Sultan: ₹36.54 cr #TigerZindaHai: ₹34.10 cr #India biz. Nett BOC.#SalmanKhan," he wrote.