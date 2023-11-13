comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 13 2023 15:59:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.95 0.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 581.35 0.03%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 934.65 -0.8%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.6 0.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,489.15 -0.73%
Business News/ News / India/  Tiger 3 fans seen bursting crackers inside Maharashtra theatre, Salman Khan says...
Back Back

Tiger 3 fans seen bursting crackers inside Maharashtra theatre, Salman Khan says...

 Livemint

A video doing the rounds of social media showed Tiger 3 fans bursting firecrackers inside a theater in the Nashik district of Maharashtra. The video also shows other fans running to a safe space inside the theatre.

Salman Khan in Tiger 3 trailer (Screengrab from YouTube/YRF)Premium
Salman Khan in Tiger 3 trailer (Screengrab from YouTube/YRF)

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan reacted to a viral video showing movie goers bursting firecrackers inside a theatre during "Tiger 3" screening. On Monday, he called the incident “dangerous" and urged people to avoid "putting ourselves and others at risk".

In a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, the actor said, "I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe."

 

Salman Khan's reaction came as a video showing fans bursting firecrackers inside Mohan Cinema in Malegaon, in Nashik district in Maharashtra, went viral. The video also shows other fans running to a safe space inside the theatre.

Reacting to the incident, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma wrote on X, "And we think we are not MAD."

 

According to news agency ANI, Malegaon police registered a case against unknown persons on Monday in connection with a purported viral video. The report cited officials as saying that the police took cognisance and registered a case under sections 112 and 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

'Tiger 3', starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, was released on Diwali, November 12. It is a sequel to 'Ek Tha Tiger' and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film minted 43 crore in Hindi language on the release day."'TIGER 3' IS SALMAN KHAN'S BIGGEST OPENER EVER... TOP 5 OPENERS... Day 1 biz... #Tiger3: 43 cr #Bharat: 42.30 cr #PremRatanDhanPayo: 40.35 cr #Sultan: 36.54 cr #TigerZindaHai: 34.10 cr #India biz. Nett BOC.#SalmanKhan," he wrote.

 

The total day 1 collection of the film is 44.50 Cr (Hindi dubbed), as per a statement shared by YRF.

Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 3' previously held the record for the highest Diwali day collection by a single movie. The superhero film netted 15 crore on Diwali day, which was the film's third day.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 05:52 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App