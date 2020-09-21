Tiger Global moves Delhi High Court against Flipkart tax ruling

The Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR) had rejected a petition by Tiger Global claiming an exemption from tax on capital gains resulting from the 2018 sale of its Flipkart stake to Walmart. Tiger Global had claimed nil withholding tax on the capital gains, since its investment firms, which made the Flipkart investment, were based in Mauritius and were set up before 2017. AAR ruled that they suspect the tax treaty is being abused to avoid tax.