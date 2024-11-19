Tiger on the prowl: Lovesick Johnny travels 300 km from Maharashtra to Telangana in search of mate

  The tiger travelled a long distance from Kinwat in the Nanded district of Maharashtra and is currently roaming through the Adilabad and Nirmal districts of Telangana. It took him nearly 30 days since the third week of October to cover the distance.

Livemint
Updated19 Nov 2024, 04:43 PM IST
Male tigers often travel long distances to find a female mate when one is not present in their region.
Male tigers often travel long distances to find a female mate when one is not present in their region. HT file photo

A male tiger named Johnny has travelled more than 300 km across two states in search of a mate.

The tiger travelled a long distance from Kinwat in the Nanded district of Maharashtra and is currently roaming through the Adilabad and Nirmal districts of Telangana. It took him nearly 30 days since the third week of October to cover the distance.

As winter is the mating season for tigers, male tigers often travel long distances to find a female mate when one is not present in their region.

Winter is the mating season

According to a report by The Munsif Daily, District Forest Officer Prashanti B Patil said: “Male tigers from Maharashtra frequently migrate to the forests of erstwhile Adilabad district during the winter months in search of mates. Johnny has already travelled more than 300 km and is expected to find a female tiger in the forests of this region soon.”

The seven-year-old tiger has been sighted in several forest areas, including Boath in Adilabad district and Kuntala, Sarangapur, Mamada, and Pembi mandals of Nirmal district.

During his journey, the tiger has also reportedly killed five cattle.

In Utnoor, the tiger was seen crossing a road near Laltekdi village and moving to Narnoor.

Forest officials are on alert and have assured the people that tigers in search of mates are not a danger to humans. They have been advised against confronting the animals.

Johnny’s long journey has highlighted the migration habits of tigers, as they travel significant distances in search of a mate.

Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve

A three-year-old male tiger, which was tranquilised a day earlier in the forests of Jhabua in Haryana, was released into a one-hectare soft enclosure in Rajasthan's Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve (RVTR) on November 11 with a new name.

The tiger renamed RVT- 4 will join a pair of tigers -- male and female -- and a couple of cubs at the RVTR in Bundi.

First Published:19 Nov 2024, 04:43 PM IST
