Tiger on the wall keeps the villagers awake throughout night | Watch

A tiger's day out from Tiger Reserve forest turned hundreds of villagers into spectators who continued to stand in proximity to the wild cat as it continued to roam around on the compound wall of a Gurudwara and perched into it in Atkona village of Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district.

After getting the information about the tiger entering the village, forest department officials set up a security cordon using a net. Despite knowing the risks of standing close to the wild animals, a large number of people gathered near the tiger to record video and capture its stills. The video shared by All India Radio News of the tiger shows how the wild animal continues to rest on the wall with people standing near the animal without any worry.

“Uttar Pradesh: The tiger, which came out of the Tiger Reserve forest in Pilibhit district and reached Atkona village in the night, is still resting on the wall of the Gurudwara. A huge crowd has gathered to see the tiger. A security cordon has been created by the Forest Department using a net. Police administration officials have also reached the spot," wrote All India Radio News while sharing a video on X.

The video was shared on Tuesday. Till now it has received over 2,47,800 views, thousands of likes and hundreds of reshares.

Human-wildlife conflict is a significant issue in India, stemming from the country's rich biodiversity and the increasing encroachment of human settlements into wildlife habitats. Among cases of human interaction with different wild animals, there have been multiple cases of tiger attaacks in areas nearby tiger reserve and forest areas.

In areas adjacent to tiger reserves like Ranthambore in Rajasthan or Sundarbans in West Bengal, conflicts arise when tigers venture outside protected areas. Attacks on livestock or people occasionally occur, leading to clashes between communities, forest officials, and conservationists.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!