One trend that keeps social media buzzing is images and clips of animals when they are found in human surroundings. And when videos of a tiger at a Tamil Nadu golf course surfaced, the netizens went berserk.

Railway bureaucrat Ananth Rupanagudi recently took to Twitter to share photos and videos of a tiger on the golf course that could look scary if you are witnessing it in real life. One clip shows the tiger emerging from the bushes. Another shows it sniffing a dead cow that was lying in front of him.

“This was at the edge of the Golf course in Ooty – the big cat with its meal! #tiger#golfcourse," tweeted Rupanagudi.

This was at the edge of the Golf course in Ooty - the big cat with its meal! 😳 #tiger #golfcourse pic.twitter.com/ZycFKSjk7f — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) November 3, 2022

Since being shared on Thursday, one of the clips garnered more than 2,000 likes and over 300 retweets.

The Twitteratis made several comments. Some were ‘amazed’, some found the images ‘scary’ others even compared it to legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

“Tiger Woods, new experience for Golfers," one said

I came to the comments section just to see if anyone said it, another user replied.

I came to comments section just to see if anyone said it. 👏🏼 — Pushkaraj (@kilimanjaro_92) November 4, 2022

