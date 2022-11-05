‘Tiger Woods’: Netizens comment as big cat steps in golfcourse. Watch1 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 06:10 PM IST
One clip shows the tiger emerging from the bushes. Another shows it sniffing a dead cow that was lying in front of him.
One clip shows the tiger emerging from the bushes. Another shows it sniffing a dead cow that was lying in front of him.
One trend that keeps social media buzzing is images and clips of animals when they are found in human surroundings. And when videos of a tiger at a Tamil Nadu golf course surfaced, the netizens went berserk.