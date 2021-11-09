Tighter enforcement needed to check fake invoicing: CBIC

The move to step up regulatory oversight to check irregularities in invoicing comes following a series of fake invoicing cases coming to light in recent months. The compliance enforcement drive that is underway has been helping central and state governments to step up their GST revenue collections. Authorities are keen to step up oversight given the scope technology enabled oversight offers in identifying cases of tax evasion with precision. Already, tax authorities have been making use of data on goods movement from toll booths collected through RFID-tags in commercial trucks to match with data captured in the e-way bills needed for goods transportation. This helps in cross-verifying details of vehicle movement specified in the e-way bill with their physical movement and detect mismatches.