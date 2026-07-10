Tihar food ‘too oily, spicy’ — Myanmar terror group 'trainer’ Matthew VanDyke seeks permission to cook his own food

US national Matthew Aaron VanDyke, accused in traning Myanmar terrorists, has sought to prepare his own food in Tihar Jail because the meals provided are “oily and spicy” for him.

In an application before a Delhi court, VanDyke sought a direction to the jail authorities to provide him with food items and utensils to prepare food.

According to news agency ANI, he complained that the Tihar food is oily and spicy, which caused health issues and deteriorated his health. He also said that he has not been eating the food provided in the jail for the last more than 50 days.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma of Patiala House Court on Thursday granted time to jail authorities to file a reply. Earlier, the court issued notice to the jail authorities and the NIA.

The matter is now listed for hearing on July 21.

VanDyke has been lodged in Tihar Jail after the NIA interrogation. His judicial custody was extended till August 1.

‘Lost 14 kgs, wants protien’ In the application, VanDyke's counsel said he has not been eating the jail food since May 6 and has lost about 14 kilograms.

They also submitted that he is a US citizen who is not accustomed to the diet ordinarily served in Indian prisons, which is predominantly spicy, oily, deep-fried, and greasy.

VanDyke, they said, is neither accustomed to nor medically capable of regularly consuming such food, as the same has caused severe physical discomfort and has adversely affected his overall health.

Consequently, they said that despite his willingness to maintain adequate nutrition, he has been unable to consume the prison meals, resulting in his continued hunger strike.

They also submitted that the prolonged inability to consume the food provided by the prison authorities has led to a serious and progressive deterioration in his physical condition.

VanDyke submitted that he has developed serious vision-related problems, including weakness in his eyesight due to a lack of nutritional food. He has suffered substantial loss of strength and stamina, and his immunity has been significantly compromised, thereby rendering him highly susceptible to infections and other ailments.

Vandyke has requested induction/stove, pots, bowls, plastic chopper, lentils, protein food such as red meat, chicken and fish (Shrimp), uncooked noodles and pasta, uncooked rice, potatoes, onions, beans, spices (Lemon Pepper Spice), bread, butter, olive oil, toned milk, soya milk, bottled water, and other vegetables.