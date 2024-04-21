'Tihar Jail report is bundle of lies, sugar test done when level is low': AAP on Arvind Kejriwal's health
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleges Tihar Jail report is full of lies, claims only low sugar levels recorded. Alleges conspiracy to harm Arvind Kejriwal. AAP MP Sanjay Singh echoes similar concerns.
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj have alleged that the Tihar Jail report is a "bundle of lies". Bharadwaj claimed," Whenever the sugar level has been low, only that record is there in the report". He alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill Arvind Kejriwal.