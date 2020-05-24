Tihar Jail starts process to grant emergency parole to convicts

NEW DELHI : The process of granting emergency parole to convicts is underway to contain the spread of coronavirus, as per information provided by a Tihar Jail official.

For convicts who are above 60 years of age, a more relaxed criteria have been kept in comparison to other convicts, as they are more prone to the virus, added the official.

"The process of granting emergency parole to convicts is going on. For convicts above 60 years of age, a more relaxed criteria have been kept, as compared to other convicts, since they are more prone to the disease," said the official in a statement.

Jail authorities in the national capital have told the High Powered Committee that prisoners, staff and others working in prisons are taking necessary precautions and are adhering to social distancing.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.