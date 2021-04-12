Marking second day of countrywide Tika Utsav (vaccination festival), India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination coverage breached 10.50 crores mark on Monday. Eight states account for 60.13% of the total doses given so far in the country, according to the union health ministry data. The first day of Tika Utsav on Sunday clocked nearly 30 lakh vaccination doses with 63,800 Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) operational, a rise of an average of 18,800 operational CVCs mostly in private workplaces.

As on Monday cumulatively, 10,45,28,565 vaccine doses have been administered through 15,56,361 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 AM. These include 90,13,289 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 55,24,344 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 99,96,879 frontline workers (FLWs) (1stdose), 47,95,756 FLWs (2nddose), 4,05,30,321 1st dose beneficiaries and 19,42,705 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,20,46,911 (1st dose) and 6,78,360 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60.

Witnessing a second wave of covid-19 pandemic, India’s daily new coronavirus cases continue to rise with 1,68,912 new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 83.02% of the new cases are reported from these 10 states, the union health ministry data shows. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,294. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 15,276 while Delhi reported 10,774 new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 12,01,009 comprising 8.88% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 92,922 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours, the government said.

Five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 70.16% of India’s total Active Cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 47.22% of the total active caseload of the country. India’s recovery rate has also slipped below 90% which a few months ago climbed to near 99%. India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,21,56,529 on Monday with the National Recovery Rate of 89.86%.

While 75,086 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours, India’s daily deaths continue to show an upward trend with 904 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Ten States account for 89.16% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (349). Chhattisgarh follows with 122 daily deaths, the data available with the health ministry shows. With the second wave raging the country, the total number of cases with UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of the SARS CoV2 virus in the country also rose to 948. Public health experts said that mutant viruses are also one of the reasons of the fast-spreading pandemic.

The union health ministry has constituted of a high-level steering committee for Eco Health Initiatives in India. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that as the whole world is grappling with the devastating effects of covid-19, it is the need of the hour to brainstorm and find out ways for future emergency preparedness against emerging and re-emerging infections. “With increased interaction between humans and animals – domestic and wild, and influenced by climate change, human health can no longer be seen in isolation. Our present covid-19 pandemic is more than a reminder of this fact," said the health minister.

Recognising the fact that the health of a population is closely connected to the health of animals and the shared environment, Harsh Vardhan explained said the phenomenon increases zoonoses, the diseases that can pass between animals and people.

“More people are today in closer and regular contact with wild and domestic animals, both as livestock and pets. This is both a result of human population growth as well as the expansion of human habitation into new geographic areas. There is a significant increase in human-animal interaction at the domestic level, particularly through the adoption of animals as pets, including otherwise non-domesticated species," said the health minister.

Exotic food fetishes in many parts of the world and medicinal beliefs are also driving increased human entry into the animal space in the wild, he said. The movement of people, animals, and animal products has increased from international travel and trade. As a result, diseases can spread quickly across borders and around the globe, unintentionally or otherwise, the health minister said. “These changes have led to the spread of existing or known (endemic) and new or emerging zoonotic diseases. More than half of all infections that people can get can be spread by animals. Each year around the world, it is estimated that zoonoses (diseases shared between people and animals) cause 2.5 billion cases of sickness and 2.7 million deaths," said the health minister.

