Tika Utsav: India’s covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 10.50 crore mark

Exotic food fetishes in many parts of the world and medicinal beliefs are also driving increased human entry into the animal space in the wild, he said. The movement of people, animals, and animal products has increased from international travel and trade. As a result, diseases can spread quickly across borders and around the globe, unintentionally or otherwise, the health minister said. “These changes have led to the spread of existing or known (endemic) and new or emerging zoonotic diseases. More than half of all infections that people can get can be spread by animals. Each year around the world, it is estimated that zoonoses (diseases shared between people and animals) cause 2.5 billion cases of sickness and 2.7 million deaths," said the health minister.

