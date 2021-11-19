Tikait and Chaduni: Meet the leaders behind year-long farmers' agitation

Taking an U-turn from Centre's earlier stance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that his government will withdraw the three controversial agriculture laws. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab festival, the PM said, “While apologizing to the nation, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that maybe something was lacking in our efforts that we could not explain the truth to some of our farmer brothers."

