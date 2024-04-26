TikTok ban in US: Why did India ban Chinese app and how is it different from American ban? Explained
US President Biden signs bill to ban or force sale of TikTok due to national security concerns. TikTok denies sharing US user data with Beijing and vows to fight the new law in court.
US President Joe Biden inked a legislation to ban or force a sale of Chinese app TikTok. While passing the bill, the US Congress members said the app presents a national security threat as long as it is controlled by or connected to ByteDance.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message