TikTok video lands Hyderabad man in police lockup

HYDERABAD : He wanted to become a TikTok celebrity by distributing liquor during the lockdown period and by posting the video online but this landed him behind bars.

Hyderabad excise police arrested a 29-year-old man and his associate for distributing liquor among daily wage labourers on Sunday at Champapet in Hyderabad.

Kumar had uploaded the video on TikTok and some other social media platforms. A TikTok enthusiast, he was inspired by a similar video posted in Punjab. "He did all this to go viral on social media and become popular on video sharing platform," an official said.

The two saw some daily wage labourers, including women sitting near a toddy shop. He distributed the liquor he was carrying among seven persons.

Kumar told police that he wanted to help daily wage labourers experiencing withdrawal symptoms. He said a few days ago he saw a woman falling unconscious after not getting the toddy.

The accused were booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Telangana Excise Act and produced before a magistrate, which sent them to jail.

As all liquor shops remained closed in Telangana since the lockdown began, some addicts have developed withdrawal symptoms. The state government, however, has ruled out allowing sale of liquor during the lockdown.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.