Sharad Pawar took party workers and leaders by surprise on Tuesday after announcing plans to step down as NCP chief. The move has been met with vehement protests, some some leaders insisting that the octogenarian lead the party he founded “till his last breath". Many party workers have also launched a protest NCP workers protest outside YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai.

“Workers across the country are not agreeing with this decision of Sharad Pawar. We have decided that we will continue to make efforts to change his mind. It is our decision that he will remain the National President of NCP till his last breath," asserted NCP leader Anil Bhaidas Patil.

“There were no talks about it in the party. I asked him, why didn't he consult us? All the prominent leaders (from the party) will go to him and will try to persuade him," said NCP MP Praful Patel.

Reports suggest that NCP leaders Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad had broken down after Pawar's initial announcement while party MP Praful Patel beseeched him to withdraw his decision.

“I am with you, but not as NCP chief," he had told emotional workers opposing his resignation earlier in the day.

While it remains unclear who will succeed him to the top post, Pawar has recommended that a committee of NCP members be formed to decide on the election of the vacancy.

As the protests continued, top NCP leaders including Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar were seen holding talks with the agitating party workers.

The NCP chief said he intends to do more in the fields of education, agriculture, cooperation, sports and culture, amongst others and also pay attention to issues related to the youth, students, workers, Dalits, tribals and other weaker sections of the society.

"What the internal matter is we do not know but, as far as I know Sharad Pawar, he does not take any decision without thinking it through. He is a tall leader and if he has resigned from the post, he would have a plan for the future. It depends on him what is to be done," opined Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut called him the “soul of Maharashtra politics" and likened his decision to the 'resignation' of Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

“Pawar sahib's decision is NCP's internal matter. It is his personal decision. He is a senior leader and he has decided something. Brainstorming over several issues is going on within his party. So, it will not be right for us to react on this. We will keep an eye on the situation and react after a day or two," said Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

