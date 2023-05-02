‘Till his last breath…’: Emotions, tears flow as NCP workers protest Sharad Pawar's resignation from top post2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 04:37 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he is stepping down as the chief of NCP.
Sharad Pawar took party workers and leaders by surprise on Tuesday after announcing plans to step down as NCP chief. The move has been met with vehement protests, some some leaders insisting that the octogenarian lead the party he founded “till his last breath". Many party workers have also launched a protest NCP workers protest outside YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×