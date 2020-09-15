New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said in Lok Sabha that India is ready to deal with any situation regarding the India-China border tensions.

"I want to assure you that we are ready to deal with any situation. I request this house to pass a resolution that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces who are guarding our borders to safeguard India's sovereignty and integrity," Singh said.

He said that China does not recognise the traditional customary alignment of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the border issue between remains unresolved.

The statement assumes significance in the backdrop of demands made by the Opposition for a debate on the issue.

Singh had met his Chinese counterpart Gen Wei Fenghe in Moscow recently. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi had also met in Moscow a few days ago.

During the monsoon session, which began on Monday, the opposition has been seeking to corner the government on its handling of the standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, the COVID-19 situation, economic downturn and unemployment, and is pressing for discussions on these issues.

Here are the highlights of Rajnath's address to Parliament on developments on LAC:

"Troops are accordingly being provisioned with suitable clothing, habitat & required defence wherewithal. They are capable of serving at forbidding altitudes with scarce oxygen and in extremely cold temperatures, something that they've done over last many years on Siachen and Kargil," Rajnath informs Parliament.

" China continues to be in illegal occupation of approximately 38,000 sq. kms in Ladakh. In addition, under the so-called Sino-Pakistan 'Boundary Agreement' of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq. km. of Indian territory in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to China."

" In past too,we've had situations of prolonged stand-offs in border areas with China which were resolved peacefully. Even though situation this year is very different both in terms of scale of troops involved and number of friction points, we remain committed to peaceful resolution."

"I request this house to pass a resolution that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces who are guarding our borders to safeguard India's sovereignty and integrity," says Rajnath.

"India has conveyed to China that attempt to forcibly alter Sino-Indian boundary is not at all acceptable."

"Respect LAC, no unilateral attempts to change status quo and respect bilateral protocols. These are three principles for peace at the border. China has violated 1993 and 1996 agreements on boundary dispute," says Rajnath.

"India is committed to peacefully resolve border stand-off with China."

"In meeting with Chinese Defence Minister, I clearly stated that while our troops had always taken a responsible approach towards border management, but at same time there should be no doubt about our determination to protect India’s sovereignty&territorial integrity," says Rajnath.

"I want to assure that the morale of our armed forces is high. No one should doubt it. PM's visit to Ladakh has sent a message that people of India stand behind Indian armed forces."

There was a face-off in Galwan on June 15 in which Indian forces inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces, says Defence Minister.

Indian forces will forcefully counter all Chinese aggressive action along the border, says Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha.

Since April, we have seen increase in troops and weapons deployment along LAC in Ladakh, says Rajnath.

" I want to assure you that we are ready to deal with any situation," says Defence Minister.

China has mobilised a huge number of Army battalions and armaments along LAC and inner areas. There are many friction points in eastern Ladakh, Gogra, Kongka La, Pangong Lake's north and south banks. Indian Army has made counter deployments in these areas, Rajnath further informs the Parliament.

Violent conduct of Chinese troops is a violation of all past agreements. Our troops have done counter deployments in the area to safeguard our borders, says Rajnath.

We have told China through diplomatic and channels that the attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements, says the union minister.

"China doesn't recognise the traditional and customary alignment of the boundary. We consider that this alignment is based on well established geographical principals," says Rajnath.

﻿ India and China border issue remains unresolved. Till now, there has been no mutually acceptable solution. China disagrees on border, says Rajnath.

Both India and China agree that to maintain peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas, it is essential for the further development of bilateral relations, says the Defence Minister.

