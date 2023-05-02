Tillu Tajpuriya was attacked over 45 times reveals autopsy, police says involvement of rival gang2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 08:33 PM IST
After being seriously injured in the attack, Tillu Tajpuriya was taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the jail administration said
Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya who was lodged in Tihar jail and was one of the accused in the Rohini court shootout case was attacked more than 45 times on Tuesday, leading to his death. The preliminary results of the autopsy found injuries on his head, chest, and back. The sources claimed that the rest of the wounds were found on his body.
