Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya who was lodged in Tihar jail and was one of the accused in the Rohini court shootout case was attacked more than 45 times on Tuesday, leading to his death. The preliminary results of the autopsy found injuries on his head, chest, and back. The sources claimed that the rest of the wounds were found on his body.

Tillu Tajpuriya was allegedly killed by rival gang members in Tihar jail premises on Tuesday morning. After being seriously injured in the attack, Tillu Tajpuriya was taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the jail administration said.

"This morning around 7 am, information was received from DDU Hospital regarding two Undertrial prisoners who were brought to the hospital from Tihar Jail. One of them, Sunil alias Tilu was brought into an unconscious state. He has declared brought dead later. Another person, Rohit is undergoing treatment and is out of danger," Akshat Kaushal, Additional DCP West District, Delhi Police said.

The police also mentioned that a prisoner named Yogesh Tunda, who was lodged in Jail No. 8, and other members of the rival gang attacked Tillu with an iron grill.

"Yogesh alias Tunda and Deepak alias Teetar attacked Tillu Tajpuriya by breaking the iron grills of the ward which separated both gangs in the same ward," the official added and also affirmed that further investigation in the case is on.

On 24 September 2022, two people allegedly shot and killed Jitendra Gogi in Rohini Court No. 207 during a shootout.

In September, it was reported that Umang and Jagdeep, the individuals involved in the Rohini shootout, obtained their weapons from a criminal named Rakesh Tajpuria in Murthal, one day prior to the incident.

"Then on the same day, Umang and Jagdeep took the dress of lawyers from a person near AIIMS. Meanwhile, Tillu was in constant touch with both of them through WhatsApp calls from jail," sources said.

(With inputs from ANI)