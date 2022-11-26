Tilting trains in India by 2025: All you need to know

The study was conducted on 8 healthy passengers travelling in tilting trains on a track with the most number of curves. It was found that while most volunteers said they had a comfortable ride, 10% of the subjects reported symptoms of motion sickness. A 55% degree of tilt compensation of the lateral acceleration instead of the normal 70% reduced the symptoms of motion sickness by 25 to 40%.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}