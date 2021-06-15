Tim Berners Lee to auction the Internet’s original source code as NFT

“As you might expect, we’ve been watching the NFT space for some time, and wanted to enter the market strategically and thoughtfully," said Sebastian Fahey, Managing Director, EMEA, Sotheby’s. “So, we chose to orchestrate our first sale just when we felt the market was ready for the next step. When the market really took off late last year and early this year, there was a growing sense of momentum that was unavoidable," he added.