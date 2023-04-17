Tim Cook lands in Mumbai, set to welcome customers at Apple's first store in BKC3 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Apple CEO Tim Cook will welcome the customers at the company's first Indian store on Tuesday. Cook is also expected to meet Indian PM Narendra Modi and Deputy IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar during his visit.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to welcome customers as the company opens its maiden store in Mumbai on Tuesday. Reports quoting sources suggest that the American businessman will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar during his visit.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×