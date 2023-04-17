Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to welcome customers as the company opens its maiden store in Mumbai on Tuesday. Reports quoting sources suggest that the American businessman will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar during his visit.

The opening of the store coincides with the iPhone maker's 25th anniversary in India. Apple's first store is located in Reliance Jio World Drive mall.

Cook took to Twitter with a team photo on Monday evening after landing in the city. He had previously lauded the country's ‘beautiful culture and incredible energy’ while talking about Apple's plans in India.

“Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow," he wrote.

Apple opened its Mumbai store for bloggers and tech reviewers on Monday for a sneak peek of the store. The 20,000 square feet store will be followed by a similar facility in New Delhi's Saket on April 20.

Apple will pay a hefty monthly rent of ₹42 lakh with an annual increase of 15 percent. In addition, the company will pay 2 percent of its revenue share to the space owners for the first three years.

Reportedly, 22 competing brands including Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft cannot own space or have advertisements near the new Apple store.

In a statement about Apple's maiden stores in India, Cook said, "India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we're excited to build on our long-standing history -- supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity,"

Although Apple BKC looks similar to any other Apple Store in the world, minor changes have been made to Indianize the store. For starters, the store has been designed around a "kaali peeli" theme inspired by Mumbai's iconic black and yellow taxis.

The store also features specially sourced stone from Rajasthan for the walls and 4.5 lakh pieces of timber adorn the ceiling. Additionally, the team of 100 staff members on the floor will speak 18 Indian languages, reflecting Apple's emphasis on inclusivity.

Earlier this week, the company had also curated a special playlist on the Apple Music app, tuned to the sounds of Mumbai and Delhi. Apple had also released special wallpapers for iPhone, iPad and Mac to celebrate the launch of its first store in India.

According to data from the India Cellular and Electronics Association, smartphones worth $9 billion were exported from India between April 2022 and February of this year, with iPhones accounting for over 50% of that amount.

As per news agency Reuters, Cook is also set to meet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday.

The launch of Apple's first local stores in India this week is expected to serve as key retail and showcase points for the company, potentially boosting sales. These stores will also double as support centers, making it easier for customers to return products and receive repairs.