Tim Cook says mass layoffs at Apple ‘last resort, not something…’3 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 08:53 AM IST
The iPhone maker reported a net profit of $24 billion and revenue of $94 billion in the April quarter of FY23.
Tech giants including Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp, Amazon, Twitter, Meta among other have cut thousands of jobs since last year. Amid fear of layoffs, CEO Tim Cook has said that layoffs at Apple will be made only as a 'last resort.'
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×